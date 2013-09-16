Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

A Stem Cell Special Delivery

ACS Meeting News: Neural stem cells show promise for delivering chemotherapy directly to brain tumors

by Lauren K. Wolf
September 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 37
TARGETED APPROACH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Small
Researchers hope to treat glioblastoma with chemotherapeutic nanomedicines hidden inside NSCs.
Scheme shows how researchers hope to treat glioblastoma with chemotherapeutic nanomedicines hidden inside NSCs.
Credit: Small
Researchers hope to treat glioblastoma with chemotherapeutic nanomedicines hidden inside NSCs.
LIGHTS OFF
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Small
Adding nanoparticle-filled neural stem cells to glioblastoma cells (green splotches, left) killed half of the malignant cells in four days (right).When Lesniak’s team added nanoparticle-filled NSCs to glioblastoma cells (green splotches, left), the NSCs killed 50% of the malignant cells in 96 hours (fewer green splotches, right).
Micrographs show how adding nanoparticle-filled NSCs to glioblastoma cells (green splotches, left) killed 50% of the malignant cells in 96 hours (fewer green splotches, right).
Credit: Small
Adding nanoparticle-filled neural stem cells to glioblastoma cells (green splotches, left) killed half of the malignant cells in four days (right).When Lesniak’s team added nanoparticle-filled NSCs to glioblastoma cells (green splotches, left), the NSCs killed 50% of the malignant cells in 96 hours (fewer green splotches, right).

Even after surgery and chemotherapy, patients with an aggressive type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma survive on average for 15 months. A research team led by Marciej S. Lesniak of the University of Chicago’s Brain Tumor Center is trying to improve that statistic by using neural stem cells (NSCs) as a type of Trojan horse for chemotherapy. NSCs have built-in homing mechanisms that allow them to “sniff out” tumors and migrate toward the malignant masses, said postdoctoral researcher Yu Cheng. The team filled porous silica nanoparticles with the cancer drug doxorubicin and tricked the NSCs into taking up the tiny materials inside their cell walls. Then the researchers injected the cells into the brains of mice just a few millimeters from grafted glioblastomas. Over the course of a few days, the NSCs migrated to the tumors, where doxorubicin’s toxicity caused them to burst and release the chemotherapy agent onto the malignant growths. One injection of cells extended the lives of the mice by a week (Small 2013, DOI: 10.1002/smll.201301111). Because FDA has already approved the line of NSCs used by the team for human clinical trials, the researchers hope their treatment strategy will quickly transition to use in cancer patients.

