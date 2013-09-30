Who Will Hire Pharma Grads?

With AstraZeneca closing its research facilities in neurosciences, who is going to hire those seven to 10 neuroscience postdocs paid for by AstraZeneca when they finish their terms at Tufts University (C&EN, Aug. 5, page 22)? Certainly not AstraZeneca. It doesn’t sound like a sustainable model for big pharma to support postdoctoral researchers who will not have prospects for a job in industry.
Patrick J. Bednarski
Greifswald, Germany
