Policy

Royal Society To Centralize Free Chemical Knowledge

by Britt E. Erickson
October 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 41
The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is creating a repository of open-access chemistry publications and data, it announced last week. Initially, the database will include open-access articles published by RSC. But the society plans to add chemistry-related papers, theses, data, and models from institutional repositories and other publishers. “With this new service, we are improving our ability to ensure that the outputs from research activity are made as widely available as possible,” says David James, RSC executive director of strategic innovation. The society intends to make the article repository available at the end of October. The initiative is being welcomed by some chemists, who say there is value in having knowledge resources related to the chemical sciences in one place. “Something like this is absolutely necessary,” says Peter Murray-Rust, a molecular informatics researcher and professor at Cambridge University. “Chemistry is 20 years behind biosciences, and it hasn’t been making progress” in developing a communal collection of knowledge resources, Murray-Rust says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

