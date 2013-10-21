Attila Pavlath Wins Spencer Award; Call For Nominations

Attila E. Pavlath is the recipient of the 2013 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry from the American Chemical Society’s Kansas City Section. He received the $6,000 award during a local section event in September and presented his award address at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
Pavlath served as ACS president in 2001. He retired in 2000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Western Regional Research Center, in Albany, Calif., where he headed research efforts in agricultural chemistry. He is known for his pioneering research on fluorine chemistry as well as his work on glow discharge, biodegradable films, and various agricultural chemistry problems.
Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Spencer Award. Nomination forms are available at cas.umkc.edu/chemistry/kcacs. Completed packages should be mailed to the Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri, Kansas City, Spencer Chemistry Building, Room 210, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110.
Nominations are due by Nov. 14. For more information, e-mail Eckhard Hellmuth at hellmuthe@umkc.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter