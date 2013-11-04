Asian Chlorine Imports Harm U.S. Manufacturers

There is a reasonable indication that U.S. chemical manufacturers are being harmed by imports of low-cost chlorine compounds from China and Japan, the U.S. International Trade Commission said last week. The finding enables the Department of Commerce to continue its investigation into whether punitive duties should be imposed on the Asian imports of chlorinated isocyanurates, which are primarily used to disinfect swimming pools and spas. The inquiry was prompted by a complaint that the chemicals are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value. Occidental Chemical and Clearon Corp. have charged that Japanese producers and exporters of trichloroisocyanuric acid and sodium dichloroisocyanurate sell their products in the U.S. at prices far below what they charge in their home market. The firms also allege that more than 20 Chinese manufacturers and exporters of the chlorinated compounds receive numerous subsidies from the Chinese government, including grants to cover legal fees for unfair-trade remedy proceedings abroad. Chinese and Japanese imports of the chemicals have surged from a combined 17% share of the U.S. market in 2010 to 40% in 2012.