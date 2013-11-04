Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Detecting A Virus Visually

Nanoparticle-based sensor signals presence of pathogen by changing color

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
The naked eye can “see” captured viruses after a thiolated compound (thiocholine) causes gold nanoparticles (top right) to aggregate and change color from red to purple.
A scheme showing how gold nanoparticles can be used to detect viruses.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
The naked eye can “see” captured viruses after a thiolated compound (thiocholine) causes gold nanoparticles (top right) to aggregate and change color from red to purple.

When a virus infiltrates a population, doctors want to quickly identify it to help contain the epidemic. For developing countries that don’t have access to expensive methods to detect viruses, such as nucleic acid amplification through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), affordable pathogen detection techniques are needed. Researchers led by Xiaoyuan (Shawn) Chen of the National Institutes of Health have demonstrated one approach that may fit the bill: a nanoparticle-based sensor that signals a virus’s presence by changing color (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2013, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201307952). The team incubates human throat swab samples with a solution of iron oxide beads and adds the mix to polystyrene plates. Both the plates and the beads are coated with virus-specific antibodies. Also attached to the beads are enzymes that convert thioesters to thiols. When the plates are rinsed, any virus particles present in the sample stay behind, trapped in the middle of a plate-bead sandwich. After the rinse, the thioester acetylthiocholine and gold nanoparticles are added to the plates. The bead-attached enzyme then converts the molecule to thiocholine, which bears a free SH group. When this group sticks to the gold nanoparticles, it causes them to aggregate and shift in color from red to purple. If a sample doesn’t contain virus, the enzyme-bearing beads simply wash away. By using this scheme, the team visually detected enterovirus 71, a pathogen that causeshand, foot, and mouth disease, at a concentration as low as 10,000 virus particles per mL of sample.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A simple strategy for detecting tuberculosis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eyeballing Assays

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE