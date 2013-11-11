Advertisement

Business

Chinese Solar Firms Merge

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 45
Shunfeng Photovoltaic International will buy the assets of Chinese solar panel maker Wuxi Suntech Power for $492 million. Suntech says it’s the world’s largest producer of solar panels; Shunfeng will get more than 2 gigawatts of solar manufacturing capacity along with intellectual property and an R&D unit. Suntech, with financial help from the Chinese government, had invested heavily in photovoltaic plants. Subsequently, a plunge in solar panel prices decreased solar incentives in Europe, and trade disputes with the U.S. pushed the firm into insolvency. Suntech had also raised capital by selling stock on the New York Stock Exchange and issuing bonds. In March, Suntech defaulted on $541 million in convertible bonds to U.S. investors. Shortly thereafter, Suntech filed for bankruptcy in China. It’s unclear whether U.S. bondholders will receive any payment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hanwha will buy polysilicon from REC Silicon
Qcells to build $2.5 billion solar cell facility in Georgia
REC to shut down a polysilicon plant

