Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Proper ConsiderationOf TSCA

November 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Reform of the Toxic Substances Control Act is needed, but a guest editorial and the letter “Clarifying TSCA” by Howard S. Bender include misconceptions (C&EN, Aug. 12, page 3, and Sept. 9, page 9). Since TSCA was enacted, it has evolved and includes probably more than 60,000 compounds. Because many of the compounds listed have since been taken off the market, considerably less than the total number are currently being used and marketed.

Many of the compounds are of natural origin in addition to being produced synthetically. It is not true that there is no toxicity information for any of the compounds. For thousands of TSCA compounds, peer-reviewed toxicity data and information are available from numerous databases and reports. For example, “Sax’s Dangerous Properties of Industrial Materials” has information on some 28,000 TSCA compounds, and the Merck Index has data on some 18,000 of the compounds.

There should be some realistic time limit imposed on testing for TSCA-listed chemicals, especially those compounds for which no data exist. International cooperation can be achieved, for example, through Europe’s REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals) program. Commercial mixtures should be tested but only after appropriate data are obtained for the components. Some materials, however, are produced only as mixtures. All testing methods including the cited high-throughput in vitro screening should be rigorously evaluated, and the latter should probably be used only as a “first pass” test. Priority in regulation should be based on environmental toxicity factors.

Proper consideration of what TSCA is and is not is essential to providing a win-win conclusion for all.

Robert E. Buntrock
Orono, Maine

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA finalizes list of 20 low-priority chemicals
Industry falls short of supplying EU with all required safety information for chemicals
EU Scrutinizing Dozens Of Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE