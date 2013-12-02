What About Ahmed Zewail?

The American Chemical Society’s 2012 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990” and click on “2012 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
The poster “How Chemistry Changed the World,” published in the landmark 90th anniversary edition (C&EN, Sept. 9), should have included Ahmed Zewail and coworkers’ seminal papers (J. Chem. Phys. 1987,87, 2395; Science 1988, 241,1200) reporting the first recording of the time—on the order of a few hundred femtoseconds—it takes for a chemical bond to break. Zewail and company also detected and measured the lifetime of a hitherto hypothetical species, the elusive transition state.
Rama Viswanathan
Beloit, Wis.
