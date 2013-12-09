Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Hester Dies At 80

Upjohn medicinal chemist designed major drugs

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Hester Jr.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Hester family
This is a photo of Jackson B. Hester Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of the Hester family

Jackson B. Hester Jr., 80, a prolific medicinal chemist who invented Upjohn’s drugs Xanax and Halcion, died of cancer on Oct. 10.

Born in Norfolk, Va., Hester received a B.S. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1955 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1960.

Hester then began his long career at Upjohn, investigating the relationship between pharmacological activity and chemical structure in several important classes of compounds. In particular, he focused on the treatment of anxiety and other mental disorders.

He worked to make additions to the compound benzo­diazepine that could both increase and modify its biological effects. His research resulted in a new class of compounds, triazolobenzodiazepines. On the basis of this work, he developed Halcion (triazolam), which is used to treat insomnia, and the anxiety medication Xanax (alprazolam).

Later in his career, Hester focused his research on developing treatments for hypertension and ventricular fibrillation. He invented the drug Ibutilide, which is used to treat atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. Credited with more than 120 patents, Hester retired in 2004 from Pharmacia, which had merged with Upjohn in 1995.

John McCall, who worked alongside Hester at Upjohn and is now president of his own company, PharMac, says, “Jack Hester was quite amazing in that the compounds that he made tended to be active, selective, and pharmacokinetically acceptable,” meaning they could be absorbed and metabolized. “He succeeded without making thousands of compounds. I think that his great skill was integrating his extensive experiences in chemistry, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and safety at the point of compound design,” he adds. “Impressively, Jack remained confident in his ability but humble about his accomplishments.”

Hester’s many accolades include the 1989 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Discoverers Award.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955. Earlier this year, he was named an ACS Loyal Donor, a designation that recognizes those who have made 10 donations in the past decade to help build the foundation of the society’s educational programs.

A quiet gentleman who avoided the limelight, Hester loved being outdoors and cultivated a beautiful garden each summer.

Hester’s wife, Judith, died in 2004. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Matthew, and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Lilia M. Beauchamp
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joseph G. Cannon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE