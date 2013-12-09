Linus Pauling Medal To Chad Mirkin

Chad A. Mirkin, the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the 2013 Linus Pauling Medal, given jointly by the ACS Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Sections.
Mirkin is being honored for his contributions to nanotechnology, including dip-pen nanolithography, nanoparticle-based biodetection methodology, and supramolecular chemistry. Mirkin is the founder of four companies—Nanosphere, NanoInk, AuraSense, and AuraSense Therapeutics—that are commercializing nanotech applications in the life sciences and semiconductor industries.
