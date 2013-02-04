Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cellulosic Ethanol Target Nixed

by Jeff Johnson
February 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal appeals court has ruled that EPA must revise its requirements for levels of cellulosic ethanol that must be blended with gasoline. Under a law setting a renewable fuel standard, Congress established annual goals for production of ethanol made from cellulosic material, such as corn waste and switchgrass. For 2012, the goal was 500 million gal. However, only 20,000 gal of cellulosic ethanol was produced last year, noted the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in its Jan. 25 ruling. In light of this, EPA lowered the 2012 level but retained an “aspirational” target of 8.65 million gal to encourage production. The law, however, requires U.S. refiners to be penalized for not blending sufficient ethanol. As a result, last year refiners would have had to buy some $8 million in credits for failing to purchase nonexistent ethanol, the American Petroleum Institute argued in its successful court challenge. A three-judge panel threw out this portion of the Renewable Fuel Standard and ordered EPA to reconsider its target. The court rejected API’s challenge to the broader advanced fuel requirement, which includes biodiesel.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE