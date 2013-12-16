Overlooked Achievements

Nov. 4, page 40: A story about the employment outlook misspelled the name of the director of Dow Chemical’s HR center of expertise, global workforce planning, and talent acquisition. His name is Ingolf Thom, not Ingolf Thorn. In the same article, C&EN incorrectly characterized Pfizer’s medicinal chemistry hiring plans. Pfizer is looking to enhance its in-house synthetic organic chemical capabilities to complement the talents of its contract research partners. The goal is to build internal synthetic problem solving for particularly challenging molecules.
As a longtime ACS member and an avid reader of C&EN, I looked forward to the 90th anniversary issue (Sept. 9). I enjoyed it except for the pullout poster, in which I found the following historical error and omissions: Omission: 1971, Ronald Cape and Peter Farley set up the world’s first biotechnology company, Cetus. Error: 1976, Herbert W. Boyer and Robert A. Swanson set up the second biotech company, Genentech. Omission: 1985, Kary B. Mullis discovers PCR at Cetus, the only biotech company to have an employee who wins a Nobel Prize.
The American Chemical Society’s 2012 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990” and click on “2012 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
Arnold L. Demain
Madison, N.J.
C&EN’s 90-year timeline of major chemically related discoveries does not mention the development of the catalytic converter, first introduced in the U.S. in 1974 to meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act. The catalytic converter was the result of a massive scientific and engineering effort that proved to be a huge technical success, reducing automobile tailpipe emissions all over the world, beyond limits which, 40 years ago, would have appeared unimaginable.
Louis Hegedus
Bryn Mawr, Pa.
