Chemists Make Urea With A P

Friedrich Wöhler made chemical history in 1828 when he became the first person to synthesize an organic compound from inorganic starting materials—he serendipitously prepared urea, H 2 NC(O)NH 2 , from silver cyanate and ammonium chloride. That milestone is considered by some historians as the birth of modern organic chemistry. Nearly 200 years later, Wöhler’s synthesis has inspired a pair of Oxford University chemists to explore similarities between cyanate, N≡C–O−, and its heavier analog phosphaethynolate, P≡C–O−, leading them to the first synthesis of a phosphorus analog of urea, H 2 PC(O)NH 2 (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja4115693). Andrew R. Jupp and Jose M. Goicoechea prepared the phosphorus version, which is a stable liquid at room temperature, by treating a phosphaethynolate potassium crown ether complex with an ammonium salt. Before Wöhler’s time, urea was already known to be a by-product of human metabolism and as such the main nitrogen-containing compound in urine. Urea today is used industrially as a nitrogen source in fertilizer and as a starting material to make plastics and adhesives. Jupp and Goicoechea believe the phosphorus analog could play a similar role to make phosphorus-containing plastics and could serve as a ligand in coordination compounds.