Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Disposing Of Nuclear Waste

December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Nearly all of the discussion about what to do with nuclear waste is misplaced (C&EN, Nov. 4, page 24). The problem is not that radioactive waste is left over from nuclear reactors, it is that we have chosen a business model where we want to bury 97% of the nuclear material as waste instead of burning it for energy. If we burned all the nuclear material possible for energy, the amount of waste generated would be small enough to keep at the reactor and to be entombed at the end of the reactor’s life cycle.

Clarification

Nov. 25, page 5: The news story about the ACS elections should have stated that Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results, ran as an incumbent for director-at-large and was reelected.

Concerns about security of bomb-grade fuel could be addressed by locating all reactors at the center of military reservations far from population centers—and complete with fighter jets, SWAT teams with helicopters, and enough fire power to repel an invasion. Throwing away 97% of our energy and using our military might to create and exacerbate foreign affairs problems overseas are two of the stupidest things imaginable. Both could be fixed at a stroke.

Mark Williams
Seven Valleys, Pa.

I am just so weary of hearing about where to store nuclear waste. Most of the decisions are being made by politicians who could not tell the difference between an electron and an elephant even if you gave them a tape measure.

If they want to find a structure that will stand the test of time, then look at the Neolithic Cairn de Barnénez in France. If that engineering is too old to consider, then study the Egyptian pyramids—they have been around for more than 4,000 years.

How much time are they looking for to bring these isotopes to safe levels? Who is it that is afraid to make a decision? Next I will be hearing someone in Washington, D.C., expressing concern with the radioactivity in Earth’s mantle; after all, it is only 60 miles beneath us.

Gary J. Banuk
Hanson, Mass.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Disaster Waiting To Happen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interim Nuclear Waste Storage Plan Offered
Facing The Consequences

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE