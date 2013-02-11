Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Todd Pagano Named 2012 Professor Of The Year

February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mark Benjamin/RIT/NTID
Todd Pagano
Credit: Mark Benjamin/RIT/NTID

Todd Pagano was among four educators who were honored with the 2012 U.S. Professors of the Year award by the Council for Advancement & Support of Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. He is an associate professor in the department of science and mathematics and director of the Laboratory Science Technology program at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The U.S. Professors of the Year program is the only national initiative that focuses solely on excellence in undergraduate teaching and mentoring.

Pagano joined NTID in 2002. He taught himself sign language and helped build the institute’s Laboratory Science Technology program, a two-year degree program that trains students who are deaf or hard of hearing to become laboratory technicians. He is the recipient of the 2012 ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences.

The other recipients of the 2012 U.S. Professors of the Year award are Autar Kaw, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of South Florida; Christy Price, professor of psychology at Dalton State College in Georgia; and Lois Roma-Deeley, professor of creative writing at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Robert G. Carlson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert G. Ghirardelli﻿
Obituary: Mary E. Thompson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE