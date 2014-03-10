Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanopixels Of Any Color

Researchers assemble multicolor fluorescent nanostructures that might one day be used in miniaturized displays

by Lauren K. Wolf
March 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

This scheme shows a red cylindrical micelle on the left. To the ends of this micelle, researchers add red, green, and blue fluorescent copolymers in equal portions to add white segments onto the micelle. Then they add only red copolymers, yielding a red-white-red-white-red nanostructure.
Credit: Zac Hudson (SCHEME); NAT. COMMN. (MICROGRAPH)
Zachary M. Hudson, Manners’s Canadian postdoc, made patriotic micelles by assembling red, green, and blue copolymer strands. An equal mix of these colors yields a white stripe, as shown in this fluorescence microscopy image.

Making nanomaterials that emit multiple colors of light in well-defined patterns isn’t easy. Fluorescent dyes laid out on a nanoscale object tend to be so close together that they transfer energy among themselves, giving off distorted hues. Still, researchers want to make precision nanoemitters for use in miniaturized displays and data storage devices. To that end, Ian Manners of the University of Bristol, in England; Mitchell A. Winnik of the University of Toronto; and coworkers have produced multicolor nanostructures from block copolymers (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms4372). When immersed in ethyl acetate solvent, one of the polymer blocks is crystalline, and the other block—containing a red, green, or blue dye—is fluid. As a result, these copolymers form so-called cylindrical micelles with 10-nm-wide solid cores and brushlike coronas. Because the dyes are located in the coronas, they don’t spend time close to one another, and energy transfer and color distortion are avoided, Manners says. The researchers can mix red, green, and blue copolymer strands in standard ratios to generate micelles of any color, including white. Once an assembly is complete, the team can create “pixels” of a new color by adding a different mix of strands to the cylinder’s reactive ends.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending The Reach Of 3-D Printing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostrings Of Palladium And Gold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE