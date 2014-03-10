Advertisement

Policy

Principles Offered For Alternative Ingredients

by Cheryl Hogue
March 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 10
Chemical industry and product manufacturing groups last week released principles for identifying potentially safer or more environmentally sound alternative ingredients for use in consumer products. For instance, they say assessment of possible alternatives must consider anticipated exposures and the impact of the product’s uses through the value chain as well as a chemical’s hazards and intended use. “Alternative assessments should lead to the development of new commercially feasible products that boast improved safety and environmental profiles without sacrificing on performance for consumers,” the groups say. They emphasize that consumer acceptance of a newly formulated product will be the key to successful use of alternatives. Supporters of the principles are the American Coatings Association, American Chemistry Council, American Cleaning Institute, Consumer Specialty Products Association, Grocery Manufacturers Association, International Fragrance Association North America, Personal Care Products Council, and Toy Industry Association. The principles come as the National Academy of Sciences is working to create guidance for EPA on assessment of alternative ingredients.

