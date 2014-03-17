Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Peptides Self-Assemble To Form Catalytic Amyloids

Findings have implications for origins of life and disease-related amyloid toxicity

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ivan Korendovych
A computational model of a catalytic amyloid-forming peptide, with zinc ions shown as gray spheres.
Computational model of catalytic amyloid with bound zinc.
Credit: Ivan Korendovych
A computational model of a catalytic amyloid-forming peptide, with zinc ions shown as gray spheres.

A new study supports the hypothesis that the earliest enzymes may have been self-assembling peptides instead of full-length proteins. Ivan V. Kor­endovych of Syracuse University; William F. DeGrado of the University of California, San Francisco; and coworkers designed short peptides that self-assemble into catalytic amyloids (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1894). Similar peptide aggregates are a hallmark of diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In this case, the amyloids are made of seven-residue peptides consisting of alternating apolar and polar residues. Leucines provide the hydrophobicity needed to drive amyloid formation; two histidines bind zinc ions, which stabilize the amyloid structure and allow it to catalyze acyl ester hydrolysis. “The study strengthens the hypothesis that amyloids played an important role in the origin of life,” says Roland Riek, a chemist at ETH Zurich who is studying functional amyloids and establishing amyloid structure-function relationships. In addition, says David S. Eisenberg, a chemist at UCLA who studies amyloid structure and formation, the work adds support to one of the hypotheses for the toxic effects of some amyloid fibers: that such fibers bind metals and as a result produce harmful reactive oxygen species.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An enigmatic anion may stitch together amyloid fibrils
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure
Redirecting Amyloid Fibril Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE