People

Biological Chemistry Awards Presented

by Linda Wang
March 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
The ACS Division of Biological Chemistry has given three researchers its 2013 division awards. Winners presented their research during a symposium at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Carroll
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kate Carroll
Kate Carroll
Credit: Courtesy of Kate Carroll

Kate Carroll, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Research Institute Florida, is the recipient of the 2013 Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry, in recognition of her contributions to discovery and understanding of cysteine oxidation events as biologically important posttranslational protein modifications.

Christianson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Christianson
David W. Christianson
Credit: Courtesy of David Christianson

David W. Christianson, Roy & Diana Vagelos Professor in Chemistry & Chemical Biology at the University of Pennsylvania, is the recipient of the 2013 Repligen Award in Chemistry of Biological Processes, in recognition of his contributions to understanding of the structure and function of metal-requiring enzymes.

Disney
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Disney
Matthew D. Disney
Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Disney

Matthew D. Disney, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Florida, is the winner of the 2013 Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry, in recognition of his contributions to the development of rational and potentially general methods to design small molecules that target and manipulate the cellular function of RNA.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

