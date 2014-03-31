Raymond W. Angelo Sr., 87, died on Nov. 18, 2013, at his home in Johnson City, N.Y.
Born in Brooklyn, Angelo served in the Army in Italy during World War II. He earned a B.S. in 1950 and an M.S. in 1960, both in chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now Polytechnic Institute of New York University).
After working as a chemist for several companies, Angelo began a 28-year career with IBM in Endicott, N.Y., in 1962. He is credited with several patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
After his retirement in 1990, he and his wife, Marion, toured the world. He was active in the Lyceum and was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, both in Binghamton, N.Y.
Angelo is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughters, Marilyn and Nancy; son, Raymond Jr.; two grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter