Switch From Phthalates Benefits Oxo Chemicals

Citing increased demand for phthalate-free plasticizers, two companies are adding capacity for oxo chemicals. Oxea has started basic engineering at its site in Bay City, Texas, for new 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) and propanol plants that it wants to open in late 2016. Elements of the basic engineering work will also be used for an oxo chemicals complex Oxea plans for Duqm, Oman. In Europe, Oxea plans to increase capacity for the plasticizer dioctyl terephthalate, a 2-EH derivative, by 50,000 metric tons annually by building a new plant in cooperation with a third party. Use of dioctyl terephthalate is increasing as a replacement for dioctyl and diisononyl phthalate plasticizers, the firm says. Separately, Eastman Chemical says it will boost output of 2-EH at its site in Longview, Texas, by 20,000 metric tons. Eastman says it is enjoying strong demand for 2-EH from both external customers and internal products such as its Eastman 168 nonphthalate plasticizer.
