Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Benjamin Tu Wins Hackerman Award

by Linda Wang
April 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Tu
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UT Southwestern Medical Center
Benjamin Tu
Credit: UT Southwestern Medical Center

Benjamin P. Tu, an associate professor of biochemistry and W. W. Caruth Jr. Scholar in Biomedical Research at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, is the recipient of the Welch Foundation’s 2014 Norman Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 award, named in honor of academic scientist Norman Hackerman, is presented annually to recognize a young scientist conducting basic chemistry research in Texas.

Tu’s research suggests that metabolites may be the drivers of key cellular processes rather than mere bystanders, as conventional wisdom had held. In research that may lead to new treatments for human disease, Tu identified a unique nutritional pathway in mammalian cells that is unnecessary for healthy cells but crucial to support the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. He then discovered a way to block that pathway.

“Dr. Tu’s work is advancing our understanding of what could be a very critical connection between metabolism and the fundamental cellular processes of cell growth, division, and autophagy, the ‘housecleaning’ process through which cells destroy damaged proteins and organelles,” according to Daniel K. Podolsky, president of UT Southwestern.

Tu earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed a postdoc at UT Southwestern. His other awards include the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award in the Biomedical Sciences, a Sara & Frank McKnight Foundation Fellowship, a AAAS/Science/GE Healthcare Young Scientist Regional Award, and a Packard Fellowship for Science & Engineering.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Stanley Cohen dies at age 97
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Stanley Cohen dies at age 97
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hackerman Award to Uttam Tambar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE