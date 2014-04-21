Patrick E. Cassidy, 76, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Texas State University, San Marcos, died on Dec. 6, 2013.
Raised in East Moline, Ill., Cassidy received a B.S. with honors in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1959. After earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1963, he worked as a postdoctoral fellow under Carl S. Marvel at the University of Arizona.
Cassidy subsequently joined the Texas State faculty as an assistant professor. During his 41 years at the university, he founded and directed several institutes and centers, as well as the university’s Polymer Research Group. He helped boost the university’s research activity, especially in the fields of polymers and materials. He also served as associate vice president of academic affairs for 15 years.
Cassidy published and presented more than 400 papers and is credited with nine patents in the field of fluoropolymer research.
He joined ACS in 1967 and was actively involved in the Polymer Chemistry Division.
Cassidy was named a 2011 fellow of the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. He also received an ACS Southwest Regional Award and Texas State’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Research.
Cassidy was known on campus for his collegiality and commitment to student success. He was an avid traveler and nurtured many international collaborations.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Andrew; daughters, Lacey Menzies and Melissa Abraham; and three grandchildren.
