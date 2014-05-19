Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

New Lanxess CEO Readies Restructuring

by Alex Scott
May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Matthias Zachert, who took over as CEO of Lanxess on April 1, is poised to begin a major restructuring of the German specialty chemicals and plastics firm. The effort, which Zachert says could take two or three years to complete, follows a sharp dip in the firm’s financial performance in 2013. Lanxess has raised $590 million from institutional investors to fund its restructuring activities. These efforts will focus “on the business portfolio, our business units, the efficiency of our administration, and our production sites,” he says. The new CEO is considering a broad range of options including temporary or permanent plant shutdowns and the formation of alliances or joint ventures, even for Lanxess’s core business of synthetic rubber. Meanwhile, the firm’s financial woes continue, with first-quarter sales down 2.5% from first-quarter 2013 to $2.7 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AkzoNobel issues profits warning
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German chemical producers upbeat
DSM Will Eliminate About 1,000 Jobs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE