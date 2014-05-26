Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Animal Nutrition Deals Inked

by Marc S. Reisch
May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Two private biotechnology firms have signed animal nutrition deals. California-based Calysta, headed by biobased chemicals entrepreneur Alan Shaw, has acquired BioProtein, a Norwegian maker of protein feed made from the fermentation of methane. The acquisition will allow Calysta to combine its own BioGPS methane fermentation technology with BioProtein’s technology to make a replacement for fish meal, a major component of livestock feeds. Calysta says sales of feed and additives are $370 billion annually and growing rapidly. In a second deal, Synthetic Genomics, headed by genome sequencing pioneer J. Craig Venter, has entered an agreement to commercialize omega-3 docosahexaenoic acid from algae, rather than fish oil, with agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM will have global rights to produce and market DHA, based on Synthetic Genomics’ technology, for animal feed. ADM will also market DHA, which is believed to play a role in brain, heart, and eye health, as a human dietary supplement.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novozymes buys probiotics maker Synergia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Symrise savors pet food ingredients
ADM buys U.K. probiotics firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE