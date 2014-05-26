Advertisement

Synthesis

Students Selected For Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp

by Linda Wang
May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, sponsored by ACS, has named the 20 students who will attend the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp on June 3–18 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs.

The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 46th International Chemistry Olympiad in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 20–29.

The students are Soorajnath Boominathan, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics, in Oklahoma City; Bryce Cai, Barrington High School, in Illinois; Adit Chandra, Carmel High School, in Indiana; Andrew Chen, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, in West Windsor Township, N.J.; Steven Cheng, Troy High School, in Michigan; Rueih-Sheng Fu, Arcadia High School, in California; Robert Kao, Edwin O. Smith High School, in Storrs, Conn.; Stephen Li, Troy High School, in Michigan; Janice Ong, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Alexandria, Va.; Stephanie Ren, Princeton High School, in New Jersey; Siddharth Seethepalli, Seven Lakes High School, in Katy, Texas; Karan Singhal, Herricks High School, in Searingtown, N.Y.; David Wang, Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif.; Derek Wang, North Allegheny Senior High School, in Wexford, Pa.; Richard Wang, North Hollywood High School, in Los Angeles; Junyu Yang, Troy High School, in Fullerton, Calif.; Yue Zhang, duPont Manual High School, in Louisville; Megan Zhao, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Broadview Heights, Ohio; Willie Zhu, Carmel High School; and Michael Zuo, Amity Regional High School, in Woodbridge, Conn.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

