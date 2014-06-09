Advertisement

Materials

Up-And-Coming Series Launches

Chemistry of Materials debuts a series of perspectives articles written by early-career scientists

by Linda Wang
June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
Image of the cover of the journal Chemistry of Materials.
Credit: ACS

The ACS journal Chemistry of Materials has launched a new series of perspectives articles aimed at giving early-career scientists an opportunity to describe exciting new areas in which they are working.

The goal of the Up-And Coming Series is to hear what is “up-and-coming” from the front lines of research in the chemistry of materials, directly from the researchers who themselves are up-and-coming, says the journal’s editor-in-chief, Jillian M. Buriak, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Nanomaterials at the University of Alberta and is a senior research officer at the National Institute for Nanotechnology.

“These are going to be leaders of the future, the people who are going to have an impact,” Buriak says. “I’d love to know what they’re thinking that can give us insights into research areas that haven’t reached the mainstream yet.”

The journal would particularly welcome perspectives from pretenure assistant professors and early-career scientists in industry and government. Buriak says she is looking for articles on topics that are rapidly evolving or growing, that have not been the subject of extensive prior review, and that are of interest to the broad readership of the journal.

“When people think of chemistry of materials, right away they’re going to think of traditional areas, but there’s so much going on, and we’re using the voices of these younger people to show how diverse the field is,” Buriak says. Another intention of the series, she says, is to give early-career chemists more opportunities to communicate their work.

The first article in the series is in the May 27 issue of Chemistry of Materials. Darren J. Lipomi, assistant professor in the department of nanoengineering at the University of California, San Diego, describes his research on electronic materials whose molecular structure permits extreme deformation without the loss of electronic function (DOI: 10.1021/cm501021v).

Buriak says the journal plans to publish roughly 12 peer-reviewed perspectives a year, one in every other issue, with the possibility of increasing the frequency to every issue. Each article will be five to 10 pages long. “I’m hoping that this series will provide a voice for people who are just getting started in their careers to describe to the world why their area is interesting, is important, and to discuss the long-term potential of that area, all while sharing their enthusiasm with the rest of us,” Buriak says.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

