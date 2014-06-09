2014 NAS Members Named

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) elected 84 new members and 21 foreign associates from 15 countries in April. This brings the total active membership to 2,214 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—to 444.
Election to NAS, which is more than 150 years old, recognizes scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research and is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the U.S. This year, 20 of the newly elected are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
The new U.S. members are Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.; Cynthia J. Burrows, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; G. Marius Clore, National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases, Bethesda, Md.; Benjamin F. Cravatt, Scripps; James A. Dumesic, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Gregory C. Fu, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena; Samuel H. Gellman, UW Madison; Sharon C. Glotzer, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Mark A. Johnson, Yale University, New Haven; Kenneth Keegstra, Michigan State University, East Lansing; Peter B. Kelemen, Columbia University, Palisades, N.Y.; Alanna Schepartz, Yale; Brenda A. Schulman, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis; David E. Shaw, D. E. Shaw Research, New York City; J. Fraser Stoddart, Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.; Howard A. Stone, Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.; and Wesley I. Sundquist, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City.
The three new foreign associate members are Ei-ichi Negishi, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind. (Japan); John A. Pickett, Rothamsted Research, Harpenden, England (U.K.); and Angel Rubio, University of the Basque Country, San Sebastián-Donostia, Spain (Spain).
