NIH Launches Site For Sharing 3-D Printing Files

Researchers can print three-dimensional plastic objects such as custom lab equipment or models of pathogens using digital files available for free through a new government website. NIH launched its 3-D Print Exchange for files that can be used to create items related to health and science. “Three-D printing is a potential game changer for medical research,” says NIH Director Francis S. Collins about the technology, which uses digital models to create plastic objects. Collins says 3-D printing has provided an “incredible” return on investment to NIH, which hopes to expand interest in this technology. “Pennies’ worth of plastic have helped investigators address important scientific questions while saving time and money,” Collins says. The address for the site is http://3dprint.nih.gov.
