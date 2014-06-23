Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Outlook Bright For Chemicals

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 23, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An uptick in the global economy will help U.S. and European chemical firms expand earnings by an annual rate of 2.5–3.5% over the next 12 to 18 months, according to an analysis by Moody’s, a credit rating firm. Moody’s expects global gross domestic product growth to reach 3.0% in 2014, up from 2.2% in 2013. U.S. firms should perform better than their European counterparts because of low-cost feedstocks from shale gas, with the strongest improvement for makers of ethylene, methanol, and ammonia-based fertilizers. Specialties producers in both the U.S. and Europe will see modest growth, the report notes. In Europe, profitability will hinge on cost-cutting and restructuring. Companies with operations in Ukraine or Russia face risks from regional tensions and Western sanctions. In China, GDP growth is expected to slow to a “still healthy” 7.0% in 2014, compared with 7.7% in 2012 and 2013. A further slowing of that growth, however, would “present a meaningful risk to [the] forecast because China is the world’s second-largest economy, the largest contributor to global GDP growth, and a large consumer of chemicals,” the report cautions. Meanwhile, Moody’s says activist investors will continue to target U.S. chemical makers for share buybacks and divestments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global growth will pick up modestly
Chemical merger and acquisition activity cools in first half

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE