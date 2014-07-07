Congratulatory Birthday Wishes

June 9, page 22: The antimicrobial agent used in W.S. Badger Co.’s recalled SPF 30 Baby Sunscreen Lotion and SPF 30 Kids Sunscreen Lotion was Arborcide OC and not Leucidal Liquid, according to Active Micro Technologies, the supplier of both products. The agents are both derived from Leuconostoc bacteria.
As part of the Scottish contingent that includes David MacNicol of Glasgow University, please convey our best wishes to Alfred Bader on his 90th birthday (C&EN, April 28, page 34).
I remember the very beginnings of Aldrich Chemical Co.— in 1953, I believe—because I had taken a postdoctoral position at Boston University in 1954 with Walter Gensler, and we made several compounds for Alfred under contract, notably ethanedithiol (200 g). The laboratory reeked for weeks!
I was impressed at the growth of the company and treasured the many special bulletins on newly developed synthetic reagents. Bader helped to rationalize the chemical supply business, and the usefulness of his catalogs as a source for chemicals rapidly became the standard. Especially helpful was his original idea of providing physical data for the compounds offered and the occasional information about specific applications of many of the reagents.
Bader has made a significant contribution to the lives of past and present chemists, and for this he deserves many congratulations. I wish him continued health, success, and happiness in his senior years. He truly has been a great entrepreneur in the chemical supply business, and he is a wonderful person to boot.
Francis Johnson
Stony Brook, N.Y.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter