Environment

Obama Launches Energy Review

by Jeff Johnson
January 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 3
President Barack Obama charged the heads of more than 20 federal executive departments and agencies last week to create a four-year energy policy road map. The plan should focus on “development of a comprehensive strategy for the infrastructure involved in transporting, transmitting, and delivering energy.” Called the Quadrennial Energy Review, it is to serve as a guide for broad energy policy. The effort will be led by the White House Domestic Policy Council and the Office of Science & Technology Policy. The White House notes the rapidly changing U.S. energy marketplace and technologies and the challenges to an aging infrastructure that must keep pace with these transformations. The first report is due on Jan. 31, 2015, with updates expected every four years thereafter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

