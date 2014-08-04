ACS Issues Call For Papers For Midwest Regional Meeting

University of Missouri’s Memorial Union [+]Enlarge Credit: Adam Procter/Wikimedia Commons

The 49th Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2014) of the American Chemical Society will be held Nov. 12–15 in the Memorial Union on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.

Papers are requested for general sessions covering analytical, inorganic, physical, and organic chemistry, as well as other topics.

Abstracts may be submitted online through the meeting website at mwrm2014.org. The deadline for abstract submission is midnight CDT on Sept. 15.

Advance registration is available through midnight CDT on Oct. 21. Attendees can also register on-site at a higher rate.

The technical program will feature symposia including “Chemical Education,” “Chemistry of Wine,” “Chemistry Outreach Programs & Activities,” “Computational Chemistry,” “Green Nanochemistry,” “Inorganic Radiochemistry,” “Mass Spectrometry & Targeted Proteomics,” “Organic Synthesis in the SEC [Southeastern Conference],” “Policy & Science Communication,” and “Supramolecular Chemistry.”

A small-business symposium and a workshop on chemical hygiene officer training are being planned.

A session on Saturday will be geared toward high school teachers and will include invited talks and a panel discussion about Next Generation Science Standards and their impact on chemistry instruction, as well as high-school-to-college transitions for chemistry students.

An opening social and Sci-Mix poster session will be held on Wednesday evening. During this session, University of Missouri associate chemistry professor Steven W. Keller will give a general talk on the chemistry of NASCAR, and vendor exhibitions will be open. An ACS governance ice cream social is planned for Friday, as well as an ACS career workshop on “Finding Your Pathway” and one-on-one résumé reviews.

The Midwest Award address will be given on Thursday afternoon followed by a reception and banquet.

The E. Ann Nalley Midwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching will also be presented at the banquet.

Nominations are being solicited for these three ACS regional awards. Submission materials and deadlines can be found at the meeting website.

A block of rooms has been set aside at the Stoney Creek Hotel located at 2601 S. Providence Rd. in Columbia. Register via the meeting website and receive a discounted housing rate when using the group code for the meeting.