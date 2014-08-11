Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Adam Cohen Is Blavatnik Laureate In Chemistry

August 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Adam E. Cohen, professor of chemistry and chemical biology and of physics at Harvard University, has been named the 2014 Blavatnik National Laureate in Chemistry. He is among three winners of the 2014 Blavatnik National Awards from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences.

The awards, which were just expanded last year (C&EN, June 3, 2013, page 10), honor exceptional young scientists and engineers, and each winner receives an unrestricted cash prize of $250,000.

Cohen is being honored for his significant breakthroughs in cellular imaging that allow for the observation of neural activity in real-time, at single-cell resolution. His research could help answer questions about how electrical signals propagate and could one day lead to the design of individualized treatments for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), epilepsy, and bipolar disorders.

The other two Blavatnik awardees are Harvard neurobiologist Rachel Wilson and Massachusetts Institute of Technology physicist Marin Soljačić. The award ceremony will take place in New York City on Sept. 15.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bodossaki Foundation awards open for nominations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lu Wei wins Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik Award in Israel to Charles Diesendruck

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE