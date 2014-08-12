Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Plasmon O’Clock

Timely nanofabricated structures support exotic plasmon modes that could benefit surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy

by Matt Davenport
August 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Images of plasmonic nanoclocks
Credit: Nano Lett.
Nanoclocks showing different times give rise to different plasmon modes.

Scientists in Singapore have carved nanoscopic clock faces into thin layers of gold on a quartz substrate to create surfaces with hitherto unobserved plasmonic properties (Nano Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nl501997z). Light shining on such nanopatterned metallic surfaces can drive waves in the metal’s sea of conduction electrons. These excited modes, called plasmons, generate strong electric fields in their host nanostructures, making them useful tools to probe bound molecules. Nanofabricated metallic features can thus boost the sensitivity of optical analytical techniques such as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy. These technologies typically rely on plasmon dipole modes, but higher-order modes, such as quadrupoles, could further improve device sensitivity and resolution. Researchers led by Hailong Liu and Nikolay I. Zheludev of Nanyang Technological University found they could controllably excite nearly any mode from dipoles up to 32 poles—and in simulations as high as 128 poles—in arrays of nanoscopic clock faces showing different times. The team milled the nanoclocks using a focused ion beam. That approach is not well-suited for patterning the square-centimeter areas needed for sensors, but Liu thinks it’s only a matter of time before they overcome that hurdle with scalable nanofabrication techniques.

 
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking 2-D materials’ temperature at the nanoscale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hot Particles For Graphene Nanopores
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slicing Nanowires Into Nanocrystal Arrays

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE