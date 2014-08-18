Taiwan Shuts Down LCY’s Site

The Taiwanese municipality of Kaohsiung has ordered the closure of an LCY Chemical petrochemical plant one week after an explosion in a buried propylene pipeline to the plant killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds. The city says public safety was at stake because LCY continues to rely on pipelines that may be dangerous. The government will allow the site to reopen only after a comprehensive review. LCY had shut down the plant voluntarily for four days immediately after the July 31 accident to allow its staff to attend memorial ceremonies for victims. The plant produces chemicals including acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, and isopropyl alcohol. It also produces and recycles electronic materials. In recent days, Kaohsiung was forced to close schools and offices because torrential rains overwhelmed the city’s blast-damaged drainage system. In addition to hindering movement, the flooded streets are encouraging the spread of dengue fever, according to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control. Separately, government officials have agreed to review the future of the petrochemical industry in Taiwan, which is disproportionately based in the Kaohsiung area.