Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Three candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2015 in this fall’s election. They are Peter K. Dorhout, dean of arts and sciences and a professor of chemistry at Kansas State University, Manhattan; William A. Lester Jr., Professor of the Graduate School in the chemistry department at the University of California, Berkeley, and faculty senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and Donna J. Nelson, an organic chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma, Norman. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2016 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2015 to 2017.

Candidates for director of District III are Pat N. Confalone, consultant at Confalone Consulting, in Wilmington, Del., and Anne S. DeMasi, hazard communication manager at Chemtura, in Philadelphia.

District III consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (except the Erie, Penn-York, and Pittsburgh Sections), Maryland, and the District of Columbia. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2015 and running through 2017.

Watch For Your Ballot All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections. All ballots will be mailed on Oct. 3. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Nov. 14.

District VI will also be holding elections for director. Candidates are Paul W. Jagod­zin­ski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences and a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, and Lee H. Latimer, principal at LHLatimer Consulting, in Oakland, Calif., and head of chemistry at NeurOp, in Atlanta.

District VI consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington and those members with addresses in the states of Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington; in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and in the extraprovincial territories of Canada who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2015 and running through 2017.

Four candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Dawn A. Brooks, senior adviser in endocrine research at Eli Lilly & Co., in Indianapolis; William F. Carroll Jr., vice president at Occidental Chemical, in Dallas; Barbara A. Sawrey, dean of undergraduate education, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, and Distinguished Teaching Professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at UC San Diego; and Ellen B. Stechel, deputy director of LightWorks, professor of practice in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Arizona State University, Tempe, and senior sustainability scientist at the Global Institute of Sustainability in Tempe. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from 2015 to 2017.

