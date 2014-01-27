Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Neal O. Brace

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Neal O. Brace, 91, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., died on July 27, 2013, at his home in Carol Stream, Ill.

Born in Osceola, Wis., Brace served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, Brace earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1946 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1949.

Brace worked as a research chemist for Eastman Kodak and DuPont before moving in 1963 to Chicago, where he taught at North Park College (now North Park University).

He joined Wheaton in 1966 as an assistant chemistry professor and became a professor in 1970.

He traveled to China, Germany, and Russia as a lecturer and guest researcher; published many papers in the area of organofluorine chemistry; and held multiple patents. For many years, Brace served as a research consultant for Ciba-Geigy. He retired from Wheaton in 1988.

A Fulbright Scholar, Brace received numerous awards including the Humboldt Research Award in 1972. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.

Brace was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Marilynn; daughters, Judy Woodson, Nancy Greenfield, Linda Onishi, and Sharon Anderson; sons, David, John, and Roger; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader
William R. Jones
Keith F. Purcell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE