Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tami Bond And Mark Hersam Named MacArthur Fellows

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Bond
[+]Enlarge
Credit: John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Tami Bond, professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering and an affiliate professor in the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Credit: John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Environmental engineer Tami Bond and materials scientist Mark C. Hersam are among the 21 new MacArthur Fellows named by the John D. & Catherine T. Mac­Arthur Foundation. The award, often called a genius grant, goes to exceptionally creative professionals, including scientists and other researchers, legal advocates, writers, and artists with a track record of achievement and the potential for significant contributions in the future.

Hersam
[+]Enlarge
Credit: John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Mark Hersam, professor in Northwestern University’s departments of materials science and engineering, chemistry, and medicine and director of the Materials Research Science & Engineering Center.
Credit: John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Fellows will each receive a stipend of $625,000 paid out over five years. The fellowship comes with no stipulations or reporting requirements and allows recipients maximum freedom to follow their own creative visions.

Bond, 50, is a professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering and an affiliate professor in the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Bond and her research group work on the interface between energy consumption and global atmospheric chemistry. Their main focus has been on understanding physical, chemical, and optical properties of carbon-containing particles and the factors that govern combustion emissions. They aim to unravel the global effects of black carbon emissions on climate and human health.

“I’m often tempted to explore nooks and crannies where traditional grants can’t take me, and I think that’s a potential role for the MacArthur grant,” Bond says.

Hersam, 39, is a professor in Northwestern University’s departments of materials science and engineering, chemistry, and medicine and is director of its Materials Research Science & Engineering Center.

Taking an interdisciplinary approach that draws on techniques from materials science, physics, engineering, and chemistry, Hersam has established himself as a leading experimentalist in the area of hybrid organic-inorganic materials. He and his group have been focused on studying the electrical and optical properties of carbon and related nanomaterials, which may find use in electronics, solar cells, and batteries.

When Hersam received the phone call from the MacArthur Foundation delivering the good news about the award, he initially thought it was a joke, and then he says he went into shock. Having now absorbed the news, he says that receiving the award is “a great honor and, more importantly, a great opportunity.”

Hersam is a 13-year member of ACS, which publishes C&EN. He is an associate editor of ACS Nano.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geraldine Richmond takes reins of US DOE science program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geraldine Richmond takes reins of US DOE science program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zhenan Bao wins inaugural Disrupters and Innovators Prize

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE