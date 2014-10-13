Advertisement

Business

Gas Firms Supply H2 Stations

by Melody M. Bomgardner
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
As Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai ready fuel-cell-powered vehicles for California drivers, efforts to build the infrastructure that will fill them with hydrogen are gaining traction. In May, the California Energy Commission announced $50 million in grants for the construction of 28 new stations. Now, awardee FirstElement Fuel has chosen industrial gases firm Air Products & Chemicals to supply hydrogen for its initial network of 19 fueling stations. The stations will be in addition to nine Air Products stations currently in use and another nine being installed. Meanwhile, gases firm Linde is nearing completion of its first fueling station and plans two more. Made from natural gas via the steam reforming of methane, hydrogen can be generated at a central location and then transported to filling stations or it can be made on-site. Compression and dispenser technology continues to advance. Linde now compresses hydrogen with an ionic liquid, rather than a mechanical piston. And Air Products has developed a dispenser to ensure fast and reliable fill-ups, according to the firm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
