Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Reference Material Is Smallest Yet

by Jessica Morrison
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

The National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) has issued its smallest reference material for confirming measurements of synthetic nanoparticles. Reference Material (RM) 8027 contains silicon nanoparticles that are certified to be approximately 2 nm in diameter suspended in toluene. Created for validating measurements of particles between 1 and 100 nm, the new reference material is particularly useful “for anyone working with nanomaterials at dimensions 5 nm or less,” says Vytas Reipa, leader of the team that developed RM 8027. The nanoparticles were made by etching nanocrystals from a silicon wafer, separating the crystals using ultrasound, and then stabilizing each within an organic shell. Analytical techniques including dynamic light-scattering electron microscopy and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry confirmed the size and chemical composition of the reference material, NIST says. Silicon nanoparticles are being studied for use in next-generation photovoltaic solar cells, solid-state lighting, and the cathodes of lithium batteries, the agency adds. The material can be ordered through nist.gov/srm.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE