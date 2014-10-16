2014 Green Chemistry Awards

With pomp and circumstance, the Environmental Protection Agency presented the 19th annual Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards during a ceremony on Oct. 16 in Washington, D.C. These awards recognize chemical technologies that match or improve the performance of existing products and processes, are economically viable, and prevent pollution. Since the program’s inception, the winning technologies have accounted for reducing the use or generation of more than 826 million lb of hazardous chemicals, saving 21 billion gal of water, and eliminating 7.8 billion lb of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions to the air, according to EPA statistics. The following vignettes highlight this year’s winners.
