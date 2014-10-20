Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Molecular Dynamics Results Challenge View Of How Potassium Ions Move Through Membrane-Spanning Channels

Simulations suggest that ions traverse cell-membrane pores without intervening water molecules

by Carmen Drahl
October 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ribbon structures showing balls alternating with wedges (left) down a channel and just balls going down the channel (right).
Credit: Courtesy of Bert L. de Groot
Crystallography data suggest water and potassium ions take turns traversing a channel (left). Simulations now challenge this view and suggest water is out of the picture and the ions contact each other directly (right).

Cell-membrane-spanning potassium ion channel proteins regulate heartbeat and generate nerve impulses—they are essential to health. And for years, researchers have had a healthy debate about how ions move through these channels. X-ray crystallographic studies show a cylinder-shaped selectivity filter inside the channels, with four contiguous ion-binding sites. The X-ray picture and other studies suggest that potassium ions take turns with intervening water molecules on the narrow path through the channels. But a multi-institution group of scientists is challenging that view (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1254840). Bert L. de Groot of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Ulrich Zachariae of Scotland’s University of Dundee, Oxford University’s Chen Song, and coworkers analyzed more than 1,300 potassium ion channel crossings using molecular dynamics simulations. They find that K+ ions move single file through the pore, with nary a water molecule. The team conducted its own analysis of X-ray data and concluded the data support direct ion-ion contact. In an accompanying commentary, Gerhard Hummer of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics says that even though some inconsistencies with experimental data remain unresolved, researchers in doubt should not brush aside the new results.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists settle debate over how a potassium ion channel works
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellular Sodium-Calcium Exchange Illuminated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Knockout Pictures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE