Policy

EPA Acts On Pesticide Inert Ingredients

by Britt E. Erickson
November 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 44
EPA is proposing to remove 72 chemicals from the list of inert ingredients that can be added to pesticide formulations. Such ingredients are intentionally added to pesticides but are not responsible for controlling pests. EPA’s action comes in response to petitions from environmental groups urging the agency to require disclosure of 371 inert ingredients, which they claim are hazardous, in pesticide products. Some of the 72 chemicals subject to EPA’s action are among those 371 substances. But none of the 72 chemicals are in pesticides now registered in the U.S., the agency says. “We are taking action to ensure that these ingredients are not added to any pesticide products unless they have been fully vetted by EPA,” says Jim Jones, the agency’s assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

