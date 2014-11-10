Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Extending The Reach Of 3-D Printing

Researchers print an entire quantum dot LED for the first time

by Matt Davenport
November 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
This schematic (left) and photograph show an orange LED printed on a contact lens. The diameter of the lens is about 1.5 cm.
This schematic (left) and photograph show an orange LED printed on a contact lens. The diameter of the lens is about 1.5 cm.
Credit: Nano Lett.
This schematic (left) and photograph show an orange LED printed on a contact lens. The diameter of the lens is about 1.5 cm.

Researchers led by Michael C. McAlpine of Princeton University have fabricated the first quantum dot light-emitting diodes (LEDs) built using only a three-dimensional printer (Nano Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nl5033292). Most 3-D printers are used to pattern plastics, metallic inks, and some biological materials, McAlpine says, but not fully printed semiconductor devices. To print an entire LED, the Princeton researchers had to make careful materials decisions. They created a suspension of CdSe-ZnS core-shell quantum dots using a mixture of toluene and dichlorobenzene as the solvent. Their formulation allowed the dots to settle more uniformly as the ink dried, instead of pinning the nanostructures near droplet edges. By stacking a layer of quantum dots on top of printed conductive polymers and between metallic contacts—one of which was printed using a Ga-In liquid metal—the team was able to transport electric current to the luminescent structures. To demonstrate the technique’s flexibility, they printed LEDs in cubic 3-D arrays and atop curved contact lenses. McAlpine hopes these devices are a first step toward using 3-D printing to create fully functional electronic, photonic, and perhaps even bionic devices. “That’s what I’m most excited about,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stretchy material creates dynamic holograms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stretchy holograms made from a metamaterial

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE