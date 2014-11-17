Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Makes Strategic Moves

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical is advancing a program to divest businesses that it does not consider core. The company has agreed to sell its Angus Chemical unit to the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $1.215 billion. The company announced plans to sell the nitroalkane specialist last month. Additionally, Dow says it will reduce its stake in joint ventures with Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait that make ethylene glycol, styrene, and polyethylene. The reduction will allow Dow to redeploy capital to more strategic businesses and allow PIC to expand in petrochemicals, the firm says. The oldest of the partnerships date back to the 1990s; Dow inherited them when it acquired Union Carbide in 2001. Dow is building a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture in neighboring Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco. Dow says it is on track to meet its target of generating between $4.5 billion and $6 billion in proceeds from asset sales by the middle of next year. The company now plans to increase that target to between $7 billion and $8.5 billion in divestitures by mid-2016.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Aramco buys bigger stake in Saudi venture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical deals finalized as year ends
Dow to sell chemical terminals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE