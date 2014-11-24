Flavor Start-ups To Combine

Evolva, a Swiss developer of biosynthetically derived small molecules, has acquired citrus-flavor producer Allylix in an all-stock deal worth approximately $63 million. Both firms specialize in making high-value molecules from sugar using modified strains of yeast. Evolva’s molecules span the flavors, fragrance, and personal care industries. It has a collaboration with International Flavors & Fragrances to market vanillin made via fermentation. It also plans to commercialize fermentation-derived resveratrol for use in supplements and saffron components for use in food. Meanwhile, Allylix has developed and scaled up fermentation production of nootkatone, a grapefruit flavor and fragrance, and an orange flavor called valencene. In addition, Allylix’s pipeline includes a new route to sandalwood oil, an expensive fragrance ingredient. The two firms say they will combine their efforts to make lower-cost natural sweeteners based on molecules found in the stevia plant. Combined, they have more than 400 patents.
