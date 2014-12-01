Advertisement

Business

Business Embraces Renewables

by Melody M. Bomgardner
December 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 48
A trio of announcements last week suggests that major corporations don’t plan to sit on the sidelines of the climate change debate. Energy firm NRG, Amazon, and Walmart all say they will make large investments in renewable energy. NRG says it will cut CO2 emissions 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 from a 2014 baseline. The firm anticipates a cumulative savings of 3 billion tons of CO2 by 2050. To achieve the reductions, NRG will develop renewable power generation. It will also pursue new technology in CO2 capture and sequestration as well as energy storage and distribution. Meanwhile, online retailer Amazon has announced a long-term goal of using 100% renewable energy to power its global server infrastructure. And megaretailer Walmart, which also has a stated goal of getting all of its energy from renewables, has expanded its contract with SolarCity for solar installations in up to 36 states over the next four years. SolarCity says it has completed 200 installations for Walmart since 2010.

