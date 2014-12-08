Storch Award To Ted Oyama

S. Ted Oyama, professor of chemical engineering at Virginia Tech, is the 2014 recipient of the Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Science, sponsored by the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels and the Elsevier journal Fuel. The award, consisting of $5,000 and a plaque, is given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to research in the field of fuel science.
Oyama, who also holds an appointment in the department of chemical system engineering at the University of Tokyo, is studying materials synthesis and characterization, as well as environmental catalysis.
